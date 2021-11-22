Multiple fatalities, dozens injured after SUV ploughs into Christmas parade in US state of Wisconsin

As many as 30 people are reportedly inured after a person drove a car through a police blockade and into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Video / @bennyjohnson / @samkraemerTV / @Sotiridi1

As many as 30 people are reportedly inured after a person drove a car through a police blockade and into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Video / @bennyjohnson / @samkraemerTV / @Sotiridi1

Warning - Distressing content:

Multiple people are dead and more than 20 injured after a speeding car ploughed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin.

Waukesha police chief Dan Thompson said there were "some fatalities" after the incident but he didn't have the exact figure. He said a "person of interest" is in custody.

Those injured appeared to include children, members of a marching band and a dance troupe, according to witnesses and videos of the incident posted online.

Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a "suspect vehicle" was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he did not believe there was any current danger to the public.

Local police were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

Shocking video posted to social media shows a red four-wheel-drive racing through the crowds.

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter's dance team was hit by the SUV.

"There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter," he said. "My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray."

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

"Then we heard a loud bang," Tenorio said. "And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying."

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

"It just happened so fast," he said. "It was pretty horrifying."

One video showed the car speed past a toddler, missing them by inches.

Michael Hurst, a local who spoke to US news outlet Heavy, said that his son was just missed by the car and that he "saw bodies".

"I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit."

Hurst told Heavy that the scene "looked like a war zone" and that he believed the vehicle drove through the parade for approximately a mile and that it was "100 per cent intentional".

Multiple unconfirmed reports claimed that shots were fired from the car.

Another video, posted by the city of Waukesha, showed the car speed past before the crowd screamed in shock.

Another video, posted to Twitter by a user who repeated the claims about firearms being involved, shows the car breaking through barricades to enter the parade route.

Distressing videos have also emerged showing the car crashing into a marching band as onlookers scream in horror.

Another witness tweeted: "Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window."

The man claimed "he ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade", and added: "Waukesha has some of the nicest families and people in this country.

"This parade is one of the most heartwarming events of the year, this is not the America my little cousins, parents, aunts, uncles, ANYBODY deserves."

Waukesha is about 88km north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on Saturday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

- With AP