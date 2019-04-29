Mozambique reels under Cyclone Kenneth

Cyclone Kenneth has flooded the city of Pemba and surrounding areas. Photo / AP

Rains from Cyclone Kenneth, the second tropical storm to hit Mozambique within weeks, continued to pound the northeastern city of Pemba and surrounding areas yesterday, causing massive flooding and destruction.

One death has been confirmed so far and as many as 700,000 people are at risk, with more torrential rain forecast for the days ahead.

The Government described the situation as "critical" in other centres of Cabo Delgado province which are unreachable by road. Kenneth hit on Friday with winds of 220km/h and flattened whole villages.

The towns of Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga have been badly flooded and many buildings and homes destroyed. Access to those centres was not possible by road yesterday and the heavy rains have made air contact difficult.

Safe drinking water has become scarce.

Just six weeks ago, Cyclone Adai, the most significant tropical cyclone on record in the region, caused more than 1000 deaths. While Idai struck southern parts of the country, the north dealt with flooding from that storm as well.

