More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey. Photo 123RF

More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey, though many said they were in good health, according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Using data from the National Survey of Children’s Health, researchers analysed self-reported mental health ratings from some 198,000 mothers with children age 17 and younger.

In 2023, 26% of the mothers who responded said their mental health was “excellent,” compared with 38% of mothers in 2016.

While 19% of mothers reported good mental health in 2016, some 26% said the same in 2023.

During the same period, fair or poor mental health ratings rose from 5.5% to 8.5%.