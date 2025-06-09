The self-reported decline in mental health occurred across all sociodemographic groups.
However, self-reported mental health status was significantly lower among mothers who were born in the United States, single, less educated or whose children were publicly insured or uninsured.
Poor parental mental health can have intergenerational consequences, including increased risks for adverse birth outcomes and developmental delays in children, according to the study.
“Maternal mood disorders, in particular, can have long-term effects on children, directly by affecting development, and indirectly, by increasing the chance of exposure to co-occurring risks such as parental substance use and lower household resources,” Jamie Daw, one of the study’s authors, said in a statement.
“Our results highlight the rising tide of worsening mental health among parenting women as a key target for efforts to improve maternal and child health in the US,” added Daw, who is an assistant professor of health policy and management at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.