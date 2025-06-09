Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mothers report worse mental health in new report

Washington Post
2 mins to read

More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey. Photo 123RF

More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey. Photo 123RF

More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey, though many said they were in good health, according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Using data from the National Survey of Children’s Health, researchers analysed self-reported mental health ratings from some 198,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World