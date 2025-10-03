The protests that erupted on Sunday were called by the group GenZ 212 on the online messaging platform Discord, where it has now over 150,000 members.

But the group, whose organisers remain unknown, has repeatedly distanced itself from the violence and acts of vandalism that some cities have seen.

‘Dialogue’ offered

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in his first public address since the unrest started, that his Government was willing to “engage in dialogue” and “respond to the [protesters’] demands”.

The PM also said three people had been killed during protests the night before, describing the events as “regrettable”.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressed willingness to engage in dialogue and address protesters' demands. Photo / Getty Images

An Interior Ministry spokesman said that all three demonstrators were killed after attempting to storm a local law enforcement station yesterday.

The authorities had initially said two protesters were killed when officers opened fire on a group of demonstrators that they accused of wielding “bladed weapons” and said had attempted to “storm” the station near Agadir.

Deputy Minister of Solidarity Abdeljebbar Rachidi also said the Government was willing to listen to the mainly young protesters.

And Health Minister Amine Tehraoui announced in a speech to Parliament that several health reforms were under way but acknowledged that these endeavours were “still insufficient to close the sector’s gaps”.

Since the demonstrations started, hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested.

GenZ 212 has urged demonstrators not to turn to violence, announcing that today’s protests were going to be peaceful “as part of a civilised and responsible expression of our demands”.

Still, Morocco’s Interior Ministry has said that more than 400 people had been arrested during the rallies as of yesterday with nearly 300 people – mainly from security forces – injured.

It also said 80 public and private establishments were vandalised, adding that demonstrators were behind “significant” material damage to 271 government vehicles and 175 privately owned cars.

Some 134 people, six of whom are in detention, are set to be tried in Rabat soon, according to lawyers.

Members of the security forces detain a protester during a youth-led demonstration in Rabat. Photo / Abdel Majid, AFP

‘Dignity, social justice’

Demonstrators have called for “the fall of corruption” as well as “freedom, dignity and social justice”, while some urged Akhannouch to step down.

Despite its calls for protests, GenZ 212 has also asserted its “love for the homeland and king”, referring to Morocco’s monarch Mohammed VI.

It, however, says it stands against some political parties.

Clashes erupted in some cities, including in Sidi Bibi, near Agadir, where demonstrators set offices of the local commune headquarters on fire, according to media reports and videos on social media.

In the city of Sale, north of Rabat, an AFP journalist saw hooded demonstrators set fire to two police cars and a bank branch.

“The young people I saw vandalising and breaking things in Sale have nothing to do with GenZ 212,” said Hicham Madani, a resident. “They are young thugs who came with the intention of vandalising.”

Before today’s demonstrations, GenZ 212 said it “rejects all forms of violence, vandalism or rioting”.

It reminded protesters “to respect the peaceful nature” of the movement.

- Agence France-Presse