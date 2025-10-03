Protests in Morocco demand health and education reforms. There have been three deaths in clashes. Photo / Getty Images
Fresh demonstrations demanding reforms to the health and education sectors took place today in Morocco for a sixth consecutive day, after the death of three people in clashes the night before.
In Rabat, demonstrators carrying Moroccan flags demanded “health and not just stadiums”, according to an AFP journalist, whosaid there were no violent incidents.
Many feel that the public health and education sectors in Morocco should be improved as the kingdom pushes forward with major infrastructure projects to host the Africa Cup of Nations next month and the 2030 World Cup.
Other rallies were also reported in Casablanca, Marrakech, and Agadir, also with no sign of unrest.
The protests across the usually stable country have been fuelled by anger over social inequality, particularly following reports last month of the deaths of eight pregnant women at a public hospital in Agadir.
The protests that erupted on Sunday were called by the group GenZ 212 on the online messaging platform Discord, where it has now over 150,000 members.
But the group, whose organisers remain unknown, has repeatedly distanced itself from the violence and acts of vandalism that some cities have seen.
‘Dialogue’ offered
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said in his first public address since the unrest started, that his Government was willing to “engage in dialogue” and “respond to the [protesters’] demands”.
The PM also said three people had been killed during protests the night before, describing the events as “regrettable”.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said that all three demonstrators were killed after attempting to storm a local law enforcement station yesterday.
The authorities had initially said two protesters were killed when officers opened fire on a group of demonstrators that they accused of wielding “bladed weapons” and said had attempted to “storm” the station near Agadir.
Deputy Minister of Solidarity Abdeljebbar Rachidi also said the Government was willing to listen to the mainly young protesters.
And Health Minister Amine Tehraoui announced in a speech to Parliament that several health reforms were under way but acknowledged that these endeavours were “still insufficient to close the sector’s gaps”.
Since the demonstrations started, hundreds of mostly young people have been arrested.
GenZ 212 has urged demonstrators not to turn to violence, announcing that today’s protests were going to be peaceful “as part of a civilised and responsible expression of our demands”.
Still, Morocco’s Interior Ministry has said that more than 400 people had been arrested during the rallies as of yesterday with nearly 300 people – mainly from security forces – injured.
It also said 80 public and private establishments were vandalised, adding that demonstrators were behind “significant” material damage to 271 government vehicles and 175 privately owned cars.
Some 134 people, six of whom are in detention, are set to be tried in Rabat soon, according to lawyers.