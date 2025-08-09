Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Severe mental illness’: Suspect in Montana shooting had known struggles

By Ben Brasch
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Michael Paul Brown, a US Army veteran, was captured after allegedly fatally shooting four people in Montana. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Paul Brown, a US Army veteran, was captured after allegedly fatally shooting four people in Montana. Photo / Getty Images

The US Army veteran suspected of fatally shooting four people in a small-town Montana bar last week has been taken into custody, authorities said today.

Montana Attorney-General Austin Knudsen said 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown was captured about 2pm on Friday local time near the search area. Authorities said they expect

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save