Montana authorities search for a gunman after four people were fatally shot at a bar in Anaconda. Photo / The Washington Post

A manhunt is under way for a person authorities believe shot and killed four people at a small-town bar in Montana today.

The shooting took place about 10.30am Friday (local time) at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, home to fewer than 10,000 residents in the southwestern part of the state, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation said. Local law enforcement identified the suspect, whom they believe to be armed and dangerous, as Michael Paul Brown.

The suspect’s house in Anaconda was cleared by a Swat team, the sheriff’s office in neighbouring Granite County said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents in the region are assisting in the investigation.

Montana’s Republican Governor Greg Gianforte said he’s “closely monitoring the situation”.

“Please join [my wife] Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy,” Gianforte wrote on social media.