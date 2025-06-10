A fertility firm has admitted to a second dramatic mistake in the space of three months after the wrong embryo was implanted into a patient. Photo / 123RF

Fertility treatment company Monash IVF has admitted to a second IVF mistake, again putting the wrong embryo into a patient.

The latest incident happened on June 5 at the company’s Clayton clinic in Melbourne’s southeast.

“A patient’s own embryo was incorrectly transferred to that patient, contrary to the treatment plan which designated the transfer of an embryo of the patient’s partner,” Monash IVF said in a statement to the ASX on Tuesday.

“Monash IVF is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

“Monash IVF has extended its sincere apologies to the affected couple, and we continue to support them,” the statement reads.