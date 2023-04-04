Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Missing Adelaide man: Human remains found under a shed in South Australia

news.com.au
Quick Read
Steven Murphy disappeared several weeks ago. Photo / SA Police

Steven Murphy disappeared several weeks ago. Photo / SA Police

Human remains have been found in a bunker at a property on Adelaide’s northern outskirts in a search for a missing man.

Major Crime Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Mark McEachern said police who were searching for Steve Murphy found the remains in a hole at the property in Kudla yesterday.

Although the remains have not been identified, they were found after a tip-off in relation to Murphy’s disappearance. He has been missing for several weeks.

“There’s a possibility that it is Mr Murphy but we’re not in a position to confirm at this stage … we’re open-minded as well to the fact it could be another person,” McEachern said.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Police have located a human body during a search of a property at Kudla, south of Gawler, for the body of missing man Steven Murphy. Picture / 7 NEWS
Police have located a human body during a search of a property at Kudla, south of Gawler, for the body of missing man Steven Murphy. Picture / 7 NEWS

“We’d be hoping [to identify the remains] within days. We’ve spoken to Mr Murphy’s relatives and advised them there’s been a development, but we can’t confirm to them that it is actually Steven.”

McEachern said the bunker was about 20m by 15m and several metres deep. The remains were foundafter some excavation.

Read More

He said it could take several hours to remove the remains.

Police have not laid charges after the discovery of the remains.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A man at the property was arrested on other charges.



Latest from World