Steven Murphy disappeared several weeks ago. Photo / SA Police

Human remains have been found in a bunker at a property on Adelaide’s northern outskirts in a search for a missing man.

Major Crime Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Mark McEachern said police who were searching for Steve Murphy found the remains in a hole at the property in Kudla yesterday.

Although the remains have not been identified, they were found after a tip-off in relation to Murphy’s disappearance. He has been missing for several weeks.

“There’s a possibility that it is Mr Murphy but we’re not in a position to confirm at this stage … we’re open-minded as well to the fact it could be another person,” McEachern said.

Police have located a human body during a search of a property at Kudla, south of Gawler, for the body of missing man Steven Murphy. Picture / 7 NEWS

“We’d be hoping [to identify the remains] within days. We’ve spoken to Mr Murphy’s relatives and advised them there’s been a development, but we can’t confirm to them that it is actually Steven.”

McEachern said the bunker was about 20m by 15m and several metres deep. The remains were foundafter some excavation.

He said it could take several hours to remove the remains.

Police have not laid charges after the discovery of the remains.

A man at the property was arrested on other charges.







