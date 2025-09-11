Advertisement
Mexico City gas truck explosion death toll rises to six

AFP
Mexican firefighters guard the area where a gas truck exploded in Mexico City. Photo / Valentina Alpide, AFP

The death toll from a gas truck explosion in Mexico City rose to six after two people among dozens wounded succumbed to their injuries in hospital, authorities have said.

The truck overturned and blew up in the densely populated Iztapalapa district, leaving several people with second- and third-degree burns.

