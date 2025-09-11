Several other vehicles were damaged in the explosion, the causes of which are not yet known.
Images showed the burning truck, which was transporting 49,500 litres of gas, overturned on the road.
The smoke from the inferno reached a nearby trolleybus station, one of the main modes of transport in the city of 9.2 million inhabitants.
Iztapalapa is home to 1.8 million of those – one of the most populated districts in the country.
Mexico is no stranger to disasters linked to fuel trucks and hydrocarbon infrastructure.
The worst occurred in January 2019, when a fire and subsequent explosion on a pipeline being looted killed 137 people in the town of Tlahuelilpan, in the central state of Hidalgo.
