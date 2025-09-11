Advertisement
Dozens hurt, 19 badly burned after gas truck blast in Mexico City

AFP
2 mins to read

Mexican firefighters guard the area where a gas truck exploded in Mexico City. Photo / Valentina Alpide, AFP

Nearly 60 people were wounded, 19 gravely, when a gas truck exploded in Mexico City causing widespread damage, municipal officials said.

The vehicle blew up on a bridge in the populous Iztapalapa district in the capital’s east, leaving 19 people with second- and third-degree burns, civil protection official Myriam Urzua

