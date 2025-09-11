Mexican firefighters guard the area where a gas truck exploded in Mexico City. Photo / Valentina Alpide, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Mexican firefighters guard the area where a gas truck exploded in Mexico City. Photo / Valentina Alpide, AFP

Nearly 60 people were wounded, 19 gravely, when a gas truck exploded in Mexico City causing widespread damage, municipal officials said.

The vehicle blew up on a bridge in the populous Iztapalapa district in the capital’s east, leaving 19 people with second- and third-degree burns, civil protection official Myriam Urzua said.

No fatalities have been reported.

Images distributed on television and social networks show the moment of the powerful explosion.

People can be seen with what appear to be serious burns, while others near the disaster zone fled the fast-spreading flames that were later brought under control by firefighters.