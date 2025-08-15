Ross Judd, 34, was charged with murdering Athena Georgopoulos and Andrew Gunn in Mount Waverley, Melbourne.
Chilling new details have emerged of a homeless man’s movements after he allegedly murdered a pregnant woman and her partner in Melbourne, with staff claiming he walked into a local bottle shop “soaked in blood”.
Ross Judd, a 34-year-old man with no fixed address, was charged with the murder ofAthena Georgopoulos, 39, and her partner, Andrew Gunn, 50, whose bodies were found at a unit on Adrienne Cres in Mount Waverley on Monday night.
Gunn had been found decapitated with his head reportedly mounted on a spike.
Shortly after the killings, Judd, who has two German shepherd dogs, was seen at a local bottle shop wearing a dark hoodie about 9.48pm on Monday (local time), the Australian reports.
The 34-year-old was seen buying several beverages while his two dogs waited outside for about 10 minutes.
It comes after claims emerged on Wednesday that the accused killer also dined out on fast food just minutes after the crime.
Witnesses said they saw a man “covered in blood” ordering McDonald’s about 2km from where the victims were killed.
The man was accompanied by two German shepherds wearing bandannas and “stood at the food pick up counter wiping the blood on his hands with tissues,” according to one diner.
An employee at McDonald’s said the man ordered a Coke Zero and two medium cheeseburgers without pickles.
Earlier that night, before the alleged double murder, a man matching the description of Judd was seen in footage, obtained by 7News, leaving a Melbourne Bunnings hardware store with what appeared to be a stake and a jerry can in his arms.
The Bunnings is in Notting Hill, just 1.5km from Georgopoulos and Gunn’s Mount Waverley home.
Moments later, about 8.10pm on Monday, the same man was captured on dashcam footage approaching Ferntree Gully Rd.
At 9.55 that evening, police swarmed Georgopoulos and Gunn’s home after neighbours heard screaming and called the emergency number, triple-zero.
Judd was arrested hours later. Footage shows the moment a man with a bloodied shirt and no shoes was handcuffed and taken away by police.
Judd fronted Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a brief administrative hearing, charged with two counts of murder.
“We dreamed together about my grandchildren that would bring to your heart’s desire and suddenly everything went out in one night, cutting the thread of your life and my granddaughter who would’ve been born in four months.
“Even if they separated us I will always love you forever, welcome my daughter to the life of the angels.”
Neighbours shocked
Half a dozen homes remained cordoned off on Adrienne Cres in Mount Waverley on Wednesday morning as neighbours expressed their shock at what had occurred.
Dimmi, a woman who knew Georgopoulos and her mother, said she was devastated to read about the news on Facebook.
“I came back and said to my husband, some murder happened here. On Monday when it happened, I went to bed around 12 o’clock and didn’t hear anything,” Dimmi told news.com.au.
She said Georgopoulos kept to herself, so much so that she was not aware the pregnant mother was living a few doors down.
“Homicide squad detectives will work to determine if the graffiti is relevant to the murder investigation.”
Speaking from the scene on Tuesday morning, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas of the Melbourne homicide squad said the man in custody was known to the pair.
“We believe that there is a link between our suspect and the address,” Thomas said.
“Police were called at about 9.20pm in relation to a welfare check at the address based on some yelling that was heard from the property.
“A second call was then made that suggested it was perhaps more urgent than what the first call was and police arrived minutes later, and obviously they found the male and female inside the premises deceased.
“We believe he [the suspect] may be of no fixed place of abode.