“She was so looking forward to having a baby, because she was 39 [and] she never thought she could have one,” Dilveridis said.

A 34-year-old man with two large dogs was arrested at Westall train station in Clayton South, at 1.40am on Tuesday.

Georgopoulos had reportedly been five months pregnant.

Her mother, Petty, has been left devastated by her daughter’s death.

Athena had been her mother’s primary carer, with Petty suffering from health issues.

Mother-to-be Athena Georgopoulos was allegedly murdered.

Graffiti was visible on the couple’s home with one message reading “Karma is not a menu” and references to veganism such as “meat is murder”.

Other phrases were also visible including “betrayal, unpredictable, inevitable”.

“Police are aware of graffiti on the property in Mount Waverley where the bodies of two people were located last night,” a police spokesperson said.

“Homicide Squad detectives will work to determine if the graffiti is relevant to the murder investigation.”

At least six overalled forensics officers were seen going back and forth from the house to a van on Tuesday, as a swarm of police kept the crime scene cordoned off.

A woman, believed to be Georgopoulos’ victim’s mother, ran through police tape just before midday.

Speaking from the scene on Tuesday morning, Melbourne homicide squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said the man in custody was known to the pair.

“We believe that there is a link between our suspect and the address,” Inspector Thomas said.

“Police were called at about 9.20am in relation to a welfare check at the address based on some yelling that was heard from the property.

“A second call was then made that suggested it was perhaps more urgent than what the first call was and police arrived minutes later, and obviously they found the male and female inside the premises deceased.

“We believe he (the suspect) may be of no fixed place of abode.

“It appears to be targeted and our suspect is known to the address.”

Inspector Thomas urged anyone who saw anything suspicious around Adrienne Court, Ferntree Gully Rd and the Westall railway station to contact police.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information or footage to come forward.