“Police were called at about 9.20am in relation to a welfare check at the address based on some yelling that was heard from the property.
“A second call was then made that suggested it was perhaps more urgent than what the first call was and police arrived minutes later, and obviously they found the male and female inside the premises deceased.
“We believe he (the suspect) may be of no fixed place of abode.
“It appears to be targeted and our suspect is known to the address.”
Inspector Thomas urged anyone who saw anything suspicious around Adrienne Court, Ferntree Gully Rd and the Westall railway station to contact police.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information or footage to come forward.