Melania Trump's ex-aide pens scathing op-ed in wake of Capitol siege

A former aide of Melania Trump, and once friend, has unleashed a scathing attack about the first lady over the Capitol Hill siege.

In an op-ed for the Daily Beast, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff accused Melania of standing back while the President destroyed America.

Five people were killed, including a Trump supporter who was fatally shot, while a police officer also died of head injuries after having his head bashed with a fire extinguisher.

Wolkoff said both Donald Trump and Melania have little regard for human life while calling the violence "shocking, awful, disheartening and shameful".

"It was an assault on human life and our great democracy. Unfortunately, our president and first lady have little, if any, regard for either."

She labels herself as "Melania's enabler", just one in the first couple's orbit who "stoked and massaged their egos and wittingly agreed to the falsehoods and poisonous lies, veiled as truths, that built this house of mirrors".

Wolkoff said she was stunned at Melania's silence during the Capitol riot.

In her op-ed, she says the Trumps have "no moral compass" and says she is ashamed to have worked with Melania.

"[The Trump's] lack character, and have no moral compass. Although my intentions to support the first lady in the rollout of her initiatives were always pure, I'm disheartened and ashamed to have worked with Melania."

In her op-ed, Wolkoff talks about how the first lady will leave behind "no legacy or profile to be proud".

"Melania is no better than Donald is in terms of needing attention. She wasted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a platform to make a difference in the lives of so many children and didn't provide any of that. …. In her free time she took up 'albuming' and made scrapbooks filled with photographs of herself. Melania is simply an extension of her husband, just as hypocritical, speaking out of both sides of her mouth, when it suits her best."

She goes on: "What does a mother do when a father is an abuser? Many still believe that Melania is powerless, but don't be fooled; she is an abuser too, of the worst kind. The kind that speaks kindly to children. The sickness is under the skin. Melania knows and supports Donald and his viewpoints. If you hit him, he'll hit you back harder. He's the brass knuckles, aggressive guy, and she elects to grin and bear it. She turns a blind eye. The truth is she's actually encouraging him to go for it. Be aggressive. She's his biggest cheerleader."

Wolkoff first became friends with Melania nearly 20 years ago, and was there at Baron's baby shower.

She worked for Melania shortly after Trump's inauguration. She resigned within a year when the Times reported the inaugural committee paid millions of dollars to the company she started.

Wolkoff has also penned a tell-all book titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

Melania responded publicly calling her ex-friend a "dishonest opportunist".