Mayor of American suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

Friendswood, Texas, mayor Mike Foreman draws a name out of a hat held by outgoing Dickinson mayor Julie Masters. Photo / AP

Imagine having the future of your town come down to a pick out of a hat.

Well, that is exactly what happened in one American suburb after each person running for mayor received the same number of votes.

The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb ended this week with the winner's name drawn from a top hat.

Tonight at 7 pm, the future Mayor of the City of Dickinson will be determined by the name that is drawn from this very top hat. Tune in to Facebook as we go Live to keep you updated. Posted by City of Dickinson, Texas - City Government on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence were vying to be the next mayor of Dickinson, but they each ended up with 1,010 votes after a runoff election last month and a recount earlier this week.

Outgoing Dickinson mayor Julie Masters holds up a ping-pong ball bearing the name of Sean Skipworth at Dickinson City Hall. Photo / AP

"How often does something like this happen? It's really been unique," Lawrence said.

"[It] turned into a dead tie of 1,010 votes to 1,010 votes, which adds up to 2020. We're all going, 'What the heck?'" TV station KTRK reported.

According to Texas law, a tie in a race for public office can be resolved by casting lots.

In an unusual ping-pong ball drawing earlier this week, Skipworth was named the city's new mayor.

Skipworth became mayor after a ping-pong ball with his name was pulled out of a hat during a ceremony on Thursday that lasted about 10 minutes, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

And just like that, we have a new Mayor. Congratulations Sean Skipworth. Sean Skipworth will be sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the City Council meeting at 7 pm. Posted by City of Dickinson, Texas - City Government on Thursday, January 7, 2021

"I just thank everyone for coming out and voting," Skipworth said after he became mayor.

"Literally, every vote counted."

Lawrence, meanwhile, said she trusted the process and believed the drawing "went how it was supposed to go," TV station KTRK reported.

"I've had dozens and dozens of people praying about this," she said. "I told Sean I would support him, and I will, and I think unity is the way to go to get stuff done."

Dickinson, located about 64km southeast of Houston, has more than 21,000 residents.

-AP