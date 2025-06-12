Advertisement
‘Mayday, no thrust, losing power’: The call that sealed the fate of flight 171

By Gordon Rayner, Samaan Lateef and Joe Pinkstone
Daily Telegraph UK·
Officials say the Boeing 787 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew on board when the accident occurred.

Air India flight 171 had been airborne for just 11 seconds when a routine take-off suddenly became an irrecoverable disaster.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal radioed the ground to say: “Mayday…no thrust, losing power, unable to lift!”

Over the next 19 seconds the Boeing Dreamliner steadily lost altitude and drifted to the

