Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Miracle: One passenger reportedly survived India plane crash

AFP
3 mins to read

The back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo / AFP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

The back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Photo / AFP, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

The miracle report of a lone survivor from a London-bound passenger plane that crashed Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board offered a glimmer of hope.

Indian rescue teams with sniffer dogs clawed through smouldering wreckage through the night searching for clues for what had caused

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World