Plasencia allegedly bought ketamine off Chavez and sold it to the desperate star at hugely inflated prices.
Jasveen Sangha, the alleged “Ketamine Queen” who supplied drugs to high-end clients and celebrities, is charged with selling Perry the dose that killed him.
She has pleaded not guilty.
Comedic television series Friends, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers, drew a massive global following and made megastars of previously unknown actors.
Perry’s role as the sarcastic man-child Chandler brought him fabulous wealth, but hid a dark struggle with addiction to painkillers and alcohol.
In 2018, he suffered a drug-related burst colon and underwent multiple surgeries.
In his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry described going through detox dozens of times.
“I have mostly been sober since 2001,” he wrote, “save for about 60 or 70 little mishaps”.
