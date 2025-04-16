“No woman runs through a glass door unless she believes what’s on the other side is safer than what she is running from.
“That’s the level of fear she was [allegedly] living with. It’s heartbreaking knowing that she’s not the only one. Women are living with this fear and risk every day.
“This must stop. It’s not good enough.”
Faye said instances of domestic violence continue to rise, but there had been “no significant change to our systems to mitigate the crisis”.
“These stories keep ending the same way, with a woman’s life cut short and no response from policymakers with solutions. They don’t even publicly acknowledge the deaths of these women. There is definitely a ‘don’t discuss domestic violence’ attitude in the political arena.
“I keep talking about awareness to instigate change, yet nothing ever changes. The people with the ability to make real change don’t seem to want to acknowledge the gravity of this situation we face with gender-based violence in Australia.”
Austin’s death is the third alleged domestic violence-related fatality in 24 hours, she added.
“We’re halfway through our election campaign. Has anyone heard either [Australian Prime Minister] Anthony Albanese or [Liberal Party leader] Peter Dutton mention gendered violence or domestic violence as an issue?”
A NSW Police spokesperson said a 44-year-old man known to Austin was taken from the scene by detectives for questioning on Saturday but later released without charge.