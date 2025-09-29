In response to the incident, Burleigh Pavilion didn’t comment on the matter directly but referred to its dress code, which said “intimidating, aggressive or offensive tattoos aren’t permitted”.
Its website also states “management reserves the right to refuse entry to any person with head, face or neck tattoos. Discretion may be used dependant on size and nature”.
Others have also faced issues attempting to enter the Burleigh Pavilion thanks to their tattoos, including mum of two Katie Hally, who had Chinese lettering starting at the nape of her neck and running down the centre of her back.
The lettering, when translated to English, says “family, love happiness” and she hoped to explain this to the manager, but instead she said she was told to leave.
Reality TV star Jaden Laing tried to bypass the rules in a video posted to his TikTok.
Laing, who has tattoos on his upper body and neck, wore a black turtleneck to cover the ink and said he’ll be “the first Islander in Burleigh Pav, with neck tattoos, in history”.