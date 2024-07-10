Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Manhunt in UK after three women killed in suspected crossbow attack

Washington Post
By Anika Arora Seth
3 mins to read
Police said they have been searching for a suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London. Officers said the women were shot in an apparently “targeted incident”.

Police said they have been searching for a suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London. Officers said the women were shot in an apparently “targeted incident”.

British police said they are hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow, and possibly other weapons, after three women were killed at their home northwest of London.

The BBC named the victims as Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25. They were the wife and daughters of John Hunt, who works for the BBC5 Live radio station as a horse racing commentator.

In a statement, Hertfordshire police said officers were called to the Hunt family’s home just before 7pm Tuesday and found the women seriously injured. All three died at the scene.

Police said they have been searching since Tuesday night for a suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London. Officers said the women were shot in an apparently “targeted incident”.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used,” the Hertfordshire police chief, Superintendent Jon Simpson, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two helicopters were circling parts of the borough of Enfield in north London, where Clifford is from, and armed police raided an Enfield property, according to the Independent newspaper.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who took office last week after the Labour Party’s election victory, is considering tougher crossbow laws and will assess the findings of a Home Office review carried out this year, British news outlets reported.

The previous government had considered tightening the laws involving crossbows after would-be assassin Jaswant Singh Chail tried to break into Windsor Castle and kill Queen Elizabeth II with such a weapon on Christmas morning in 2021.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The UK does not have a registration system or licensing requirement for ownership of a crossbow, though it is illegal for anyone younger than 18 to possess one.

In February, the Conservative government’s Home Office launched an eight-week review to consider implementing a licensing system and tighter restrictions on buying and selling crossbows, similar to regulations for firearms.

The office completed the review in April, but action was apparently stalled by the recent elections.

In a post Wednesday on X, Cooper called the killings “shocking” and said she is being kept “fully updated” on the investigation.

John Hunt’s fellow sports journalists and other figures from the racing world took to social media to express their condolences for the Hunt family.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain,” wrote ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman on X. “Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you.”

More to come.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World