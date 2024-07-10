Police said they have been searching for a suspect, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London. Officers said the women were shot in an apparently “targeted incident”.

British police said they are hunting for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow, and possibly other weapons, after three women were killed at their home northwest of London.

The BBC named the victims as Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25. They were the wife and daughters of John Hunt, who works for the BBC5 Live radio station as a horse racing commentator.

In a statement, Hertfordshire police said officers were called to the Hunt family’s home just before 7pm Tuesday and found the women seriously injured. All three died at the scene.

“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident, involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used,” the Hertfordshire police chief, Superintendent Jon Simpson, said at a news conference Wednesday.