By Will Bolton and Tim Sigsworth

A man “in a wheelchair” has been stabbed to death on a street in east London.

Scotland Yard said officers responded to reports of a fight in Rushmore Rd, Clapton, shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived and found the victim with a stab injury.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.