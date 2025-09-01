Department of Conservation Deputy Director General Sia Aston talks to Garth Bray about the campaign to increase awareness and raise funds. Video / Herald NOW

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead at Burning Man in the United States – the festival’s first potential homicide.

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in the festival’s Black Rock City campground on August 30.

The New York Times reported the man was found “lying in a pool of blood” around 9.14pm local time.

He was described as “obviously deceased” but the cause of death remains unclear and is under review by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body was reportedly found as the wooden effigy known as the “Man” started to burn, one of the annual festival’s main events.