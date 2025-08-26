Several of the structures set up on the playa – the festival’s term for the grounds – were damaged by the storm, including an 8000kg sculpture called the “Black Cloud”.
When gates to the festival were reopened on Monday, newcomers faced a six to eight-hour wait as lines stretched across the desert.
Thunderstorms are expected to hit in the coming days, with a risk of “minor flooding” until the end of the week.
Around 1000 people are injured at the festival every year thanks to the harsh and unpredictable desert conditions.
In 2014, Alicia Louise Cipicchio died after being hit by one of the event’s famous art cars.
The Daily Mail reported the 29-year-old was killed by a fur-covered bus known as the “Shagadelica”.