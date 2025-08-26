NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Labour MP says the party had plans to introduce iwi-led supermarket competition, NZ Fashion Week starts in Auckland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A dust storm at Burning Man in Nevada, US, has destroyed revellers’ campsites and left thousands stranded in eight-hour gridlock.

The New York Post reports festivalgoers faced uninhabitable conditions over the weekend, despite the annual event’s reputation for free-spirited vibrations.

Weather warnings were issued before the festival’s opening on Sunday, leading organisers to halt all entries and exits from the grounds.

A spokesperson for the festival told SFGate “participants and staff were advised to batten down their camps” as wind gusts of 72km/h wreaked havoc.