Man fails to rob bank as staff can't read his handwritten note

Alan Slattery used written notes to ask the cashiers to hand over money. But failed. Photo / Sussex Police

Alan Slattery used written notes to ask the cashiers to hand over money. But failed. Photo / Sussex Police

Is your handwriting so bad it threatens to ruin your career prospects?

That's what happened to one wannabe thief in England who attempted to rob a bank but whose plan failed after bank staff were unable to decipher the illegible note he had handwritten.

Alan Slattery has been given a six-year extended sentence after being arrested for the failed attempt at robbery.

The 67-year-old visited three banks in two different towns in the space of two weeks, where he would hand cashiers notes demanding they hand over cash. The first attempt was in May.

However, he left empty-handed when staff were unable to decipher the handwriting.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Staff at the bank later managed to read the note, which said: 'Your screen won't stop what I've got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers."

"They then rang police, who attended and seized the note and CCTV footage from inside the bank."

But the first failed attempt didn't stop Slattery, who visited a second branch of Nationwide Building Society in St Leonards on March 26 where he once again handed over the poorly written note demanding cash.

The note was written so poorly cashiers didn't understand the note. Photo / Sussex Police

This time he didn't leave empty-handed and was given £2400 (NZ$4730) by the terrified cashier.

While investigating the robbery local police received a call from staff at a bank branch.

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Staff at the bank reported a man entering the branch and handing over a threatening note demanding money.

"The cashier challenged the man, who then left empty-handed."

Not long after this report, Slattery was arrested on suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

The police spokesperson added: "A search of his address found some sticky labels identical to the label that had been handed to staff at NatWest bank, and a jacket that matched that of the man seen in CCTV from NatWest."

Slattery pleaded guilty to all three offences and was given a six-year extended sentence, meaning he will serve four years in jail and two on licence.

Speaking after sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Jay Fair said: "These incidents caused fear and distress to both the employees working in the banks, and to the wider public.

"I'd like to thank all the victims and witnesses who supported our investigation, and I'm pleased to see the severity of the offences reflected in the sentence handed out by the court."