The Ford GT was reportedly crashed into a palm tree. Photo / Facebook/John Peddie

A man in Florida has wrecked a classic supercar he recently paid about $1m for at auction.

According to US publication Road and Track, the 50-year-old driver from Florida had recently purchased the 2006 Ford GT in April at auction for $US704,000 ($998,000).

The accident is believed to have happened at low speeds and according to the report it was due to the driver's unfamiliarity with the manual transmission.

A police report said the driver lost control while downshifting when leaving his housing development in Boca Raton. This led to a head-on crash into a palm tree.

Images have surfaced on social media of the smashed supercar with a mangled front end.

According to reports the car was unregistered and uninsured at the time of the crash.

It's not all bad news for the new owner, the GT is mid-engined, meaning there is a good chance the vehicle is repairable.

Ford built about 4000 of the GTs between 2004 and 2006 as a homage to the legendary Ford GT40 race car that won a slew of Le Mans 24 Hour endurance races in the 1960s.

The GT40 is the vehicle featured in the hit 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari.

The vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be the rarer Heritage Edition, of which only 346 were built.

Heritage Editions were decked out in the same Gulf livery of light blue and orange as the original GT40 race cars.

Power comes from a 5.4-litre supercharged V8 that makes 410kW and 678Nm – or about three or four times the output of a Toyota Corolla.

The GT could go from 0-100km/h in about 3.3 seconds.