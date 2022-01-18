A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into a missing girl. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into a missing girl. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with murder after an investigation into the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in NSW's Blue Mountains last week.

The girl was reported missing from a wedding estate in Mt Wilson at 8.20am on Friday January 14, sparking a major air and ground search.

About 8.30pm last night police arrested a man, 32, at a unit in Surry Hills.

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with murder.

The man was refused bail to appear in Central Local Court today.

NSW Police are expected to provide further information over the course of the day.

Police, SES and RFS crews have spent the past five days scouring bushland around the multi-million dollar Wildenstein wedding venue, where the girl was staying with her mum and her mum's fiance.

The nine-year-old girl was staying at this Mt Wilson property when she disappearred on Thursday afternoon. Photo / 9 News

The 9-year-old usually lives with her grandmother in Coolangatta, Queensland, but was spending two weeks with her mother during the school holidays.

Questions were raised over missing hours between the time she was reportedly last seen and when police were notified.

Police were told she was last seen sometime on the afternoon of Thursday, January 13, though she wasn't reported missing until the following morning.

Although the exact time her family realised she was missing is not yet known, it is possible she was missing 15 to 20 hours before police were notified.

University of Newcastle criminologist, Dr Xanthe Mallett, told Sky News it is "quite unusual" for there to be such a long period of time between a child disappearing and it being reported to police.

"However, we don't know why that was."

Mallett said the first 24 hours after a child disappeared were often critical to the investigation.

Car, boat seized during investigation

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that investigators have turned their attention to a red ute, which the girl's mother's partner was known to drive.

Officers seized the vehicle after the man drove it to Penrith police station over the weekend to speak with investigators.

Police tow away a red ute as part of the investigation. Photo / 9 News

The publication reported police were sifting through hours of CCTV footage from cameras around the area to track the movements of the car.

Neighbours had previously told police they saw a car leaving the Mt Wilson property without headlights on at about 4.30am on Friday.

Investigators also seized a boat over the weekend for "further examination".