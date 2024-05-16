16 May, 2024 02:05 AM 2 mins to read

Stephen Bodley.

WARNING: Story discusses abuse which may be distressing for some readers

A US man who dreamed of joining the police force faces a life sentence after admitting during a police department interview that he had committed a heinous crime.

Florida man Stephen Bodley, 26, was in an sworn officer application interview with the Apopka Police Department when he strangely mentioned “playing sexual games”, Fox News reported.

Later in the interview he mentioned it again.

That’s when authorities decided to dig deeper into the concerning comments Bodley made.

“The certified voice stress analysis examiner performed a voice stress examination on Bodley,” office of State Attorney Andrew Bain said.

“During the examination, the examiner asked Bodley to expand on concerning answers he provided in a pre-test questionnaire.”

Bodley then described how he sexually abused a child years ago before admitting it outright when he was asked to explain further.

Detectives tracked down the victim’s mother, who said Bodley and the victim had a close relationship, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The victim, a female, told authorities the abuse took place over a number of years when Bodley was between 14 and 19 years of age, it was reported.

Bodley’s lawyer asked that his confession not be presented during trial, but a judge denied the request.

The 26-year-old was convicted by a jury last week of sexual battery on a child.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24. The conviction carries a sentence of up to life in prison.











