The Majestic Princess cruise ship has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19. Photo / Laura Smith

A Covid-19 outbreak on-board a cruise ship set to disembark in Sydney tomorrow has sparked concern.

Princess Cruises has confirmed the outbreak, with 9 News reporting there are approximately 800 people on-board who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Reflective of the increase in community transmission, we too have seen more guests test positive for Covid-19 on the current voyage of Majestic Princess,” a Princess Cruises spokesperson said in a statement.

“These guests are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and are isolating in their staterooms. All unimpacted guests are wearing masks and this will continue when they disembark in Sydney on 12 November.”

Private transport has been arranged for guests who have tested positive to travel to isolation.

There are currently 4600 people onboard the Majestic Princess - 3300 guests and 1300 crew.

The outbreak comes as its announced that NSW has entered a fourth wave of Covid-19, with chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant saying that current omicron variants circulating in the community are able to escape immunity.

“The wave is taking off with some trajectory, it will be quite a steep wave and hopefully the decline will be equally as steep,” she told ABC.

“That’s why it’s important the community takes these protective measures now and I can’t stress the urgency — if you’re going to get vaccinated do it immediately.”