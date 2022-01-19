Convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner is prime suspect for the kidnapping and potential murder of Madeleine McCann. Video / Nine Network

Detectives investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance have received "shocking" evidence which they claim could finally take the case to court, according to reports.

For months, German police have been convinced paedophile Christian Brueckner kidnapped and killed the 3-year-old Brit while on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

Brueckner was just 30 minutes away from the Portuguese resort where Madeleine was staying with her family when she vanished in 2007.

Phone records were said to show him near the scene in Praia De Luz the night she disappeared.

Authorities went as far as planting an undercover cop in prison - where Brueckner is serving time for rape - in a bid to get him to confess.

The 46-year-old has reportedly opened up to a friend about Maddie's kidnapping.

But prosecutors are yet to have enough evidence to lay charges and take the case to court.

However, a team working on a documentary about Maddie's disappearance has handed over new evidence to investigators who say it could dramatically help their case of pressing charges.

The crew from TV channel Sat.1 say they collected "many new clues and indications" that he was behind the girl's disappearance.

Editor-in-chief Juliane Ebling said: "The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story that has many German facets.

"The case is being tried at the Regional Court of Braunschweig, as the German Christian B is the main suspect.

"In his environment, there are many German women and men who can describe individual details surrounding the crime.

"Jutta Rabe has researched shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England over the past months, which heavily incriminates Christian B."

The documentary is set to air on German television but no exact date has been given.

Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fulscher says his client "denies any involvement" in Madeleine's disappearance.

The latest claim comes after reports an "alibi" for Brueckner "stacks up" and will see the case against him crumble.

Their case against him, which is being covered on TV in the series Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect is set to crumble after two witnesses in Portugal and Germany have thrown his guilt into doubt, it has been reported.

Our source told The Sun: "They have concluded Brueckner could not have snatched Madeleine. He was 30 minutes away and was not on the phone in Praia da Luz the night she vanished."

The probe was led by former Surrey Police detective Mark Williams-Thomas.

New witnesses were found by the television team, who spent months in Portugal and Germany.