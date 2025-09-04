One person on board can be seen clambering up the upended yacht before jumping into the water.

The owner, captain, and two crew members reportedly swam back to land as the ship sank 7m below the water’s surface.

The local coast guard was sent to the scene, as were emergency medical services, but all involved were uninjured.

The cause of Dolce Vento’s capsize is still unclear, but experts have suggested the vessel’s metacentric height may have caused stability issues.

Local reports confirm an investigation has been opened into the sinking.

A Kiwi was involved in the sinking of a superyacht last year and is now under criminal suspicion for the incident.

Captain James Cutfield was sailing the Bayesian through a freak storm when the “unsinkable” yacht took on too much water and capsized off the Sicilian coast.

Seven people were killed in the accident, including tech magnate Mike Lynch, who was known as “Britain’s Bill Gates”.