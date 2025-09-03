NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

Lush has closed its UK stores and factories for one day in a gesture of support for Palestine.

Lush said on its website that all 104 shops across the UK would be shut on September 3 (UK time), and those in the Republic of Ireland will close on September 4.

“Like the rest of the world, we struggle to find ways we can help while the Israeli government is preventing urgent humanitarian assistance from entering Gaza.”

Israel’s two-year military campaign in Gaza and the West Bank has involved continued attacks on civilians and key infrastructure, actions the International Association of Genocide Scholars this week described as meeting “the legal definition of genocide”.

Though the International Court of Justice found Palestinians “have endured decades of cruelty and systematic human rights violations stemming from Israel’s unlawful occupation”, humanitarian efforts to end the campaign have failed.