A swarm of bees has injured at least two people in California, including a uniformed police staffer.
News outlets in the Los Angeles area including KTTV Fox 11 News and KABC/ABC7 Los Angeles reported that a swarm of bees injured at least two people in Encino, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, on Monday.
Aerial video from KTTV shows a man in a uniform apparently swatting away bees before he briefly falls down in the street.
A second uniformed man started to get out of a car before changing his mind.
Both KTTV and KABC report that the man who fell is a Los Angeles Police Department volunteer. The LAPD later said on Twitter that the volunteer sustained dozens of bee stings, and that he was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
“One of our LAPD Volunteers assigned to West Valley Division sustained dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a call for service,” the LAPD wrote.
“Fortunately he’s in stable condition at a local hospital.
“Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable,” they added.
KABC’s aerial video from the scene later showed a man in protective gear being surrounded by insects as he investigated a spot at the edge of the roof of a house, the apparent source of the bee swarm.
In 2022, a Massachusetts woman released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice.
Rorie S Woods, 55, and other protesters were trying to prevent what they claimed was a wrongful eviction.
Woods arrived in an SUV towing a trailer carrying bee hives and started “shaking” them, breaking the cover off one and causing hundreds of bees to swarm out and initially sting one deputy, according to a report at the time.
Woods, who put on a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself, was eventually handcuffed - but not before several more sheriff’s department employees were stung, including three who are allergic to bees, the report said.