Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Long Reef shark attack: NSW suspends shark net removal plan pending review

By Andrew Hedgman
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

Beach-goers walk past the water at Dee Why Beach as the beach is closed down by authorities on September 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Multiple beaches on Sydney's northern suburbs have been closed after a fatal shark attack at Long Reef Beach on Saturday, where a 57-year-old experienced surfer lost his life after being mauled by a large shark approximately 100 meters from shore. Photo / Getty Images

Beach-goers walk past the water at Dee Why Beach as the beach is closed down by authorities on September 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Multiple beaches on Sydney's northern suburbs have been closed after a fatal shark attack at Long Reef Beach on Saturday, where a 57-year-old experienced surfer lost his life after being mauled by a large shark approximately 100 meters from shore. Photo / Getty Images

A surfer’s death on Sydney’s Northern Beaches has prompted the immediate suspension of a New South Wales Government trial aimed at reducing shark nets at certain beaches.

The decision has reignited a long-standing debate about the nets’ effectiveness and environmental impact.

On Saturday morning, 57-year-old Mercury by what police described as a “large” shark off Long Reef Beach at Dee Why.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save