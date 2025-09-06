Advertisement
Shark attack at Sydney beach leaves man dead, beaches closed

By Cameron Micallef
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

First responders were called to the scene at Long Reef Beach after 10am on Saturday. Photo / Surfline

A man has died after being mauled by a shark on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The man suffered critical injuries after being bitten by what is believed to have been a large shark at Long Reef Beach shortly after 10am on Saturday, police say.

He was pulled from the surf and

