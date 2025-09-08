Advertisement
Londoners face severe travel disruption as strike by Tube workers enters full force

By Jamie Nimmo
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Commuters crowd a bus stop during the strike in London today. Photo / Jason Alden, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Londoners faced severe travel disruption as a strike by workers on the city’s underground train network entered full force today.

The capital’s Tube lines were mostly suspended due to the industrial action by engineering, station and train workers that is expected to cause chaos for commuters most of this week.

