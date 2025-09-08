That doesn’t include wider impacts such as reduced consumer spending and lost productivity, according to Pushpin Singh, managing economist at CEBR.
Stores, restaurants and bars in central London are expected to suffer most from the walkouts, given many finance professionals are able to carry out their jobs remotely at home since the Covid pandemic.
The disruption, which began late last week when some depot operational control managers went on strike in west London, is expected to continue until late morning local time on Friday, according to TfL.
The Docklands Light Railway, which runs to the key financial district of Canary Wharf, will also be impacted by a separate strike, with no services expected on today and Thursday.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.