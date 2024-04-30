Metropolitan Police provide a statement on the Hainault stabbings, confirming a 14-year-old boy has died in the attack.

Shortly before 7am, residents of a quiet northeast London neighbourhood were awoken by screams and the sound of a van crashing into a home.

A series of piercing and harrowing shrieks, believed to be from a woman, were heard in Thurlow Gardens, Hainault, as a man wielding a sword embarked on a violent and bloody rampage on Tuesday.

In the terrifying 22 minutes that followed, a 14-year-old boy was killed. He was among five people – including two police officers – to be attacked. Police believe the victims were targeted randomly.

Here is a minute-by-minute account of how the incident unfolded.

6.53am

Police receive 999 calls

Redbridge Borough Police receive calls reporting a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area of Hainault, northeast London.

A witness told the Telegraph a man is then “stabbed in the neck by the driver” after approaching the vehicle to check on the motorist’s welfare.

The attacker then gets back in the grey transit van, reverses and drives off.

The suspect is photographed from a top floor bedroom window on Laing Close wearing a yellow hooded top and carrying a sword. It is believed he drove his van to this street after ramming a residential home nearby.

Police talking to members of the public at the scene in Hainault, northeast London on Tuesday. Photo / AP

6.54am

Attack unfolds

A resident photographs the man face-on striding along Laing Close, carrying the sword in his right hand.

A police officer stands just yards in front of the suspect, with the body of an injured passerby lying to his left. The suspect shouts at officers: “Is there anybody here who believes in God?”

The suspect is believed to have cut through an alleyway on to Franklyn Gardens where he is again photographed walking down the street.

A police car approaches the suspect forcing him to turn back onto Franklyn Gardens, where it is believed he walked towards another alleyway.

A policewoman on foot approaches him around this time and orders him to put down the weapon.

Another police car approaches and the suspect flees.

The man runs into an alleyway of garages tucked between Franklyn Gardens and Thurlow Gardens. A police car has followed him and three officers, including a female officer on foot, shout: “Come here. Drop the sword.”

The suspect disappears behind a garage. A video shows the officers approaching his last known location, warning each other “easy, easy” in case he emerges.

He is then spotted on top of the garages before he drops down into the back garden of one of the homes on Thurlow Gardens.

Someone is heard shouting: “He’s going in people’s gardens, man. Lock your doors. Lock your doors. Everyone lock your doors.”

One officer explains they believe him to be “going out of a side gate”.

7.15am

Suspect is arrested

The suspect is tasered and arrested in Thurlow Gardens before being handcuffed and dragged into the back of a police van. A witness estimated around eight officers were needed to hold him down.

7.35am

Emergency services assist police

The London Fire Brigade is called to assist police and paramedics in an “incident near Hainault” Tube station.

‘He’s got a massive knife’: Terrified neighbours recall horrific scene

Petrified residents locked their doors and hid from view as the sword-wielding man apparently shouted about God before roaming from door to door in search of people to target.

While the motive for the attack remains a mystery, much of the police hunt and the man’s erratic behaviour were captured on mobile phone footage later posted on social media.

The first emergency calls to police came at about 6.50am, with the London ambulance service being alerted at 6.54am.

While the exact sequence of events remains unclear, some said the suspect first attacked a passerby before getting back into his van and crashing it into a house on Thurlow Gardens.

The front bumper was mangled and ripped off. The man was then spotted leaping out, armed with the sword.

It appears he made his way towards Hainault Tube station, where early morning commuters were making their way to travel to work. A number of the victims are thought to be passersby who were confronted by him.

The area in London where a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday. Photo / AP

One witness said: “I heard shouting, I heard shrieking – I thought ‘who would be shrieking at this time in the morning?’

“The shrieking sounded like the police – you know when they are ordering someone to stop or to get on their knees or something – it was like that.

“It was like ‘stop where you are, put that down, put that down’ – that kind of thing.

“I looked out the back window because the noise was coming from back there. I saw a bloke dressed in yellow jumping over some fences … then he went down an alley like he was going back onto the street again.

“I saw a policeman and policewoman – normal coppers with the short-sleeved shirts – who chased after him, and they were shouting for him to put it down.”

Another witness said there was a series of tense stand-offs between police and the assailant in an alleyway before a woman was heard to scream.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “I also heard the words ‘he’s got a massive knife’, or ‘he’s got a massive sword’. Then he disappeared down this alley and then he was out of sight.

“They [the police] went into the alley and there seemed to be some sort of a stand-off there where I heard this huge commotion, then I heard a scream.

“From that commotion, at least one person was knifed – I think it might have been a woman because I heard a woman scream and then some sort of sobbing sounds.

“I then heard a voice say something like ‘she’s been stabbed in the face’ or ‘we need assistance’ – you know, calling for medical back-up.”

Ela Zaniewska, 46, an insurance worker, said she heard a “desperate scream” early on Tuesday morning from her home in nearby Amanda Close.

“I let the cat out in the morning about 6am. I came back and the cat was very nervous. I got up and had a quick look at what’s going on. It must have been something horrible – it’s a very quiet area.

“There were blue lights everywhere. At some point I heard a woman screaming and crying. I just heard screams. It sounded like a desperate scream. I couldn’t see much, but I could hear a lot of noises.”

A video posted on social media showed the suspect emerging from the alley, having clambered on top of a row of garages as officers shouted at him.

It is believed he went on to Laing Close, where he was seen being repeatedly challenged by officers before being tasered.

One Laing Close resident, who did not want to be named, said she saw a man wielding a sword and standing just outside her house alongside what appeared to be a body lying on the ground.

“He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police, but then they sprayed him and he ran away,” she said.

“He was shouting at the police ‘do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance.

“We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up.

“We were trying to hide but also at the same time taking video of him attacking the police, and of the body on the floor, so, yeah, we were very scared and we didn’t know what to do.”

In another video clip, sent by a resident, a police car arrives before the man verbally confronts the police and shouts “is there anybody here who believes in God?” while standing next to the motionless body.

The man was eventually tasered on Laing Close at 7.15am. As he collapsed to the ground, a group of police officers “jumped on him”, one witness said, before he was handcuffed and bundled into the back of a van.

A man who witnessed the arrest told Sky News: “There was a massive response from the police – there were lots of them, at least a dozen. They all ran up to the driveway shouting and screaming at him to put a big samurai sword down. He was shouting back at them.

“They tasered him. Then seven or eight of them piled on top of him. They were there for about 15 minutes before picking him up off the floor and putting him in the back of the [police] van. They arrested him at [about] 7.15am.”

Nagesh Katipally, who lives in Thurlow Gardens and saw the arrest, said: “There was a scream first and some shouting at 6.50am. It was a high-pitched scream.

“That was followed by the police coming within a few minutes. I thought it would be something to do with the parking, because it gets busy here during rush hour.

“When the police came they took the knife and they wrapped him up in a black sheet. There was no blood on him. He was still alive and was showing resistance, and four officers took him into the van.

“It was like a big cloth he was wrapped in. They put it over his head and then around the rest of his body, then they lifted it up and carried him away.

“Once he was contained in the sheet, they pushed him into the van. I saw a police officer carrying the machete afterwards. I’ve had to keep my kids home from school today because of the incident.”







