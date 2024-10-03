On Wednesday, the girl’s father, Corey McFarlane, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her rehabilitation.

He said: “On the 30th of September, at around 16:35, my beautiful daughter was the victim of a devastating acid attack outside the Westminster Academy school.

“Words cannot express the shock, pain, and trauma she is going through right now, both physically and emotionally.

“This senseless act of violence has left her with severe injuries that require urgent and long-term medical care, surgeries, rehabilitation, and mental health support.

“As we focus on her recovery, we also need help to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. We are working closely with authorities, but any support we can get from the community to spread awareness, gather information, and assist in the investigation would be deeply appreciated.”

McFarlane said that the money raised through the fundraiser would be used to support his daughter’s care and long-term support.

Speaking to the Evening Standard after creating the fundraiser, McFarlane said: “She’s very scared about her injuries. She’s a young girl, and these scars could be for life. She’s very worried about that and has been asking about that”.

Three people were attacked with a substance at Westminster Academy. Image / Google Maps

He said he has been staying at his daughter’s bedside in hospital, waking every couple of hours to administer eye drops and apply paraffin to her face “to keep everything in place”.

The girl and the boy, who is not a pupil at the school, remain in hospital. The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Two Metropolitan Police officers responding to the incident received medical treatment as a precaution after feeling unwell.

Tests of the substance are ongoing but it is believed to be acidic, police said.

Westminster Academy, a non-selective academy for pupils aged 11 to 18, remained closed on Tuesday, with lessons taking place online, according to a website statement.

School principal Numera Anwar said “This was a distressing incident which took place after school hours when students and staff were leaving the school site.

“We are offering support to families and relatives of all involved.”