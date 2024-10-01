“For the 14-year-old girl we might not know for some time how severe her injuries are, but at this time they are being treated as life-changing,” Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis said on Wednesday.

‘Incredibly concerning’

Purvis said he knew how “incredibly concerning” the incident would be to parents and the wider community and promised a thorough investigation.

“If you have information that can help us, it is imperative that you tell us immediately. The area at the time was busy with people and cars.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have captured dash cam footage that can help us establish what happened.”

Two Metropolitan Police officers responding to the incident received medical treatment as a precaution after feeling unwell. Tests of the substance are ongoing but it is believed to be acidic, police said.

Westminster Academy, a non-selective academy for pupils aged 11 to 18, remained closed on Wednesday, with lessons moved online, according to a school statement.

Teacher injured

Numera Anwar, the school’s principal, said in a statement: “One pupil, a teacher and a member of the public have been injured in an incident outside the school building on the main road involving an acid-like corrosive substance.

“This was a distressing incident, which took place after school hours when students and staff were leaving the school site. We are offering support to families and relatives of all involved.

“This is a difficult time for our community and I took the decision to close the school today to allow for a thorough investigation and to ensure the school can resume normally from tomorrow with all safety measures in place.”

One shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, described what happened as “truly terrible”.

Another resident said: “I just can’t keep hearing news like this. This country is morally broken. This proves it. The future is so bleak, honestly”.