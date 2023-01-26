Lindsay Clancy has been accused of murdering her children Dawson Clancy, 3, and Cora Clancy, 5. Here with husband Patrick Clancy. Photo / Facebook

WARNING: Distressing content

A mum in the United States allegedly strangled her two children to death, and injured her baby son, before attempting to end her own life.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been named as the main suspect in the murder of her two children Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, after the youngsters were found dead in their family home.

Lindsay’s husband Patrick Clancy, 34, reportedly arrived home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, about 6pm on Tuesday to find his wife had tried to harm herself.

Patrick Clancy reportedly arrived home to find his children Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3 dead, and their mother injured. Photo / Facebook

Police officers called to the scene found three children upstairs “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. They appeared to have been strangled, he said.

The two older children, Cora and Dawson, were taken to hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival. A 7-month-old boy was given CPR at the scene before being flown to a children’s hospital in Boston where he is undergoing treatment.

Dawson Clancy, 3, and Cora Clancy, 5, were found dead in their home in Duxbury Massachusetts. Photo / Facebook

Lindsay, who is also recovering in a Boston hospital, will be charged with two counts of murder as soon as she is physically well enough, Cruz said.

“I cannot begin to fathom the pain, the depths of pain they must be feeling,” he said of the Clancy family.

CBS Boston reported investigators were looking into the possibility Lindsay may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Lindsay Clancy with Cora as a baby. Photo / Facebook

Lindsay had posted many photos of herself with her young children online, a proud mother sharing her family life on social media.

“So unbelievably thankful for this family and life,” she wrote in a post on Facebook in 2020.

Lindsay is a labour and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lindsay Clancy has been accused of killing two of her three children. The 7-month-old baby survived. Photo / Facebook

The hospital told the Boston Globe: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

The Clancys neighbour John Sullivan also told the Globe that his son had called saying a woman “was laying down in the backyard”.

“Everybody’s in a state of disbelief. It is tragic. The whole neighbourhood is trying to process this whole thing,” he told CBS Boston.

Patrick and Lindsay Clancy. Photo / Facebook

