Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for 'personal' reasons

CNN legal analyst and New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin. Photo / AP file

Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a "personal matter".

Vice reported earlier today that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

In a statement, the New Yorker said Toobin had been "suspended while we investigate the matter".

It declined further comment.

A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted".

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002.

He is the author of several books, most recently True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump, published in August.