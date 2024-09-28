- The search for missing Victorian mother Samantha Murphy’s body in Enfield State Forest has been called off.
- Police charged Patrick Orren Stephenson, 23, with Murphy’s murder in March.
- Murphy was last seen alive on February 4, when she went for a run in Ballarat.
The latest search for the body of missing Victorian mother Samantha Murphy has failed to turn up anything of interest and has been called off.
Australian state and federal police faced wet conditions this week as they conducted a new search in Grenville, south of Ballarat.
The 51-year-old was last seen alive when she went for a run on the morning of February 4.