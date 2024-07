A chemical explosion has sparked a large fire at a factory in Melbourne. Photo / ABC News

Communities in Melbourne’s west are being warned to look out for smoke after a factory was engulfed in flames following a large chemical explosion.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the Swann Drive address in Derrimut, about 30km from the Melbourne CBD, about 11.20am (1.20pm NZ time) today.

A large chemical explosion at the factory has resulted in a large fire that is being tackled by several specialist fire crews including aerial equipment.