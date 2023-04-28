The bag of chips was left open next to the lamb. Photo / Road Policing Scotland

We’ve all heard of drug mules, but when three hapless Scottish criminals were busted for drugs, they were travelling with a very different farmyard companion - a cute little lamb.

The animal was found when police pulled the car over on the M74 motorway near Glasgow last Saturday.

Its fleece was white as snow, complementing the $14,000 worth of cocaine that officers found in the car.

They also found $6,000 worth of heroin - and a scoop of takeaway chips sitting open next to the woolly passenger.

Police Scotland say the animal was taken into the care of a local farmer and enquiries are ongoing to find out how it came along for the ride.

They shared the news on Twitter and couldn’t help to make a few jokes about the incident.

Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday. In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine. pic.twitter.com/K2HItyaVN9 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 23, 2023

Others joined in the groan-worthy pun fest.

“Was he on the lamb?” one jokester asked.

“He won’t tell you a thing. Silence of the Lambs,” another wisecracked.

“I bet the driver looked a bit sheepish,” one man joked.

“No pulling the wool over your eyes,” said another.

Others asked why the lamb, dubbed “Pable Escobaa”, was so clean, and many suggested that he was destined for the chop before the cops arrived.