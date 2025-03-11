Kyle Clifford murdered two of his three victims with a crossbow he ordered a week before the attacks.
Kyle Clifford was sentenced to a whole life order for murdering Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah, and their mother Carol.
Clifford, who is paralysed, refused to appear in court; the judge deemed forcing him inappropriate.
The Hunt family expressed their anguish, describing Clifford’s actions as ‘demonic’ and ‘monstrous’.
The BBC racing commentator John Hunt said “hell would roll out the red carpet” for the man who killed his wife and two of his daughters in a knife and crossbow attack after he refused to appear in court.
Kyle Clifford killed his ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah, 28, and their mother Carol, 61, at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.
On Tuesday, at Cambridge Crown Court, the 26-year-old was sentenced to a whole life order for the murders, meaning he will never be released.
Hunt said that while his own suffering would last for the rest of his life, Clifford’s torment would last “for eternity”.
“I will continue to act as if I am doing so,” he said.
Hunt said he wanted Clifford to remember that “whatever misery lies ahead, after your days on earth are done, on your dying day, there will be no release for you”.
“The screams of hell, Kyle. I can hear them faintly now. They’re going to roll the red carpet out for you,” he said. “At that point, when the person you could have been meets the person you are, you will realise your miserable fate will last for eternity.”
Amy Hunt, Hunt’s only surviving daughter, said that what Clifford had inflicted on her mother and sisters was “demonic”. She said it was incomprehensible he had murdered three innocent women simply because Louise ended their relationship.
“I suppose that is what separates you from us Kyle. The Hunt family are human and you are not.”
Clifford, who is now paralysed from the chest down after shooting himself, refused to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh or even appear via video link for the sentencing.
The judge, Justice Joel Bennathan, said that restraining wheelchair-bound Clifford and forcing him into court where he might disrupt proceedings “simply was not appropriate”.
“If the defendant lacks the courage to face today, so be it,” he said.
Sentencing him to three whole life orders, one for each of the murders, Justice Bennathan said the Hunt family had shown a “gentle heroism” of which Clifford “could only dream”.
He said Clifford was a “jealous man soaked in self-pity – a man who holds women in utter contempt”.
Hunt said his family had initially welcomed Clifford with open arms, taken him to Sunday pub lunches, and even spent one Christmas together.
“What was it about that blissful existence you hated so much, Kyle? Could you not handle how pleasant it all was?” he said.
Hunt said his wife, Carol, had been especially kind to Clifford, despite “immediately picking up on his inadequacies”.
He said: “She still displayed compassion right up until the moment she answered the door to you on July 9. Do you remember her kindness, Kyle? How she urged you to get some relationship help and guidance for fear that you would never be able to sustain a lasting relationship?
“You calmly accepted that advice on the doorstep and then literally seconds later, savagely stabbed her eight times and ended her life.”
‘Belittling and sexist behaviour’
Hunt said Louise had left Clifford on June 26, 2024 after deciding “enough is enough” and becoming fed up with his “belittling” and sexist behaviour.
Hunt said: “All their lives Hannah, Louise and Carol brought joy and colour and happiness to other people’s lives. You killed three beautiful mockingbirds, Kyle.”
Hunt said that if Hannah had not managed to call the police before she died of her injuries, he “firmly believed” he would have been Clifford’s fourth victim.
“Hannah handed me a second chance. Do you really think after what she did for me, I will slight her memory and example by just giving up?”
Hunt said that during the attack, Clifford had spent four hours in his house before shooting Louise in the back.
“I cannot imagine a more cowardly act. You couldn’t look her in the eye.”
A week after the killings, Hunt said he, too, spent four final hours with his daughters and his wife – but in the funeral parlour. He said he held his daughters’ hands while they lay in coffins on either side of him before he went over to his wife and stroked her hair and told her he loved her.
“From seeking to evade arrest, to not attending his trial or the sentencing hearing today – his lack of remorse and accountability for the truly inhumane crimes he committed has been laid bare.”
Clifford is the latest murderer to refuse to face his victims’ family in court during sentencing. Axel Rudakubana, who killed children in Southport, also avoided facing the loved ones of his victims during his sentencing.
Criminals forced to attend hearings
However, judges could soon have powers to force criminals to appear in the dock when they are sentenced.
The change in the law is expected to be made in the Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill, which will be laid in Parliament in the next few months.
Starmer has promised to carry on the pledge to change the law, first made by his predecessor Rishi Sunak.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said that criminals who did not attend their sentencing hearings were “cowardly”.
They added: “Criminals who refuse can face being locked up for longer, ensuring that they face justice rather than hiding away from the grief and anger of their victims’ families but it’s important to say that judges will always have the power to make decisions when this power should and shouldn’t be used.”