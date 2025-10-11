Chase Allan has started his recovery after an accident at his British school rendered him a double amputee. Photo / Givealittle
A New Zealand father has spoken of his son’s courage after an accident at his school in Britain led to a double amputation.
Chase Allan, 15, suffered electrical burns to 30% of his body after coming into contact with overhead powerlines on May 3.
His father, Travis Allan, told1News that Chase and two other boys were trying to retrieve some rugby boots from the powerlines on a playing field at Millfield School in Somerset using a rugby goal post.
“They’re white plastic on the outside, but they’re actually metal on the inside,” said Travis said.
“So the three boys basically picked it up, one at the front, Chase was in the middle and then one of the boys [supporting] the bottom.
“Apparently they’ve knocked it once, but with this overhead power line, I think the second time they’ve gone for it, obviously it’s pulled it... and I mean they’re all super lucky to actually be alive because a lot of people don’t actually survive this.”
A Givealittle page was set up for Chase to help with his ongoing rehabilitation and any future support needs.
The page said he required “urgent lifesaving surgery, and since has had 14 surgeries which have unfortunately involved the loss of limbs”.