“Apparently they’ve knocked it once, but with this overhead power line, I think the second time they’ve gone for it, obviously it’s pulled it... and I mean they’re all super lucky to actually be alive because a lot of people don’t actually survive this.”

A Givealittle page was set up for Chase to help with his ongoing rehabilitation and any future support needs.

The page said he required “urgent lifesaving surgery, and since has had 14 surgeries which have unfortunately involved the loss of limbs”.

Chase was initially airlifted to the Bristol Children’s Hospital but was later transferred to Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London, about 185km away, where his parents live.

Travis told 1News that Chase was in such a critical condition the team tending to him in Bristol were worried he might not make it through the night.

Chase Allan suffered electrical burns to 30% of his body and has lost both his legs below the knees. Photo / Givealittle

“We literally walked in to having to sign forms for debridement of muscle and possible amputation, like straight into that. So that let us know straight away kind of how serious it was.”

Since moving to the London hospital, Chase had started a focused rehabilitation journey, his Givealittle page said.

“Despite all the challenges and pain he is having to endure, he continues to inspire us every day,” the page said.

“We are beyond proud to share that Chase is now up and moving with the help of his prosthetic legs and his determination is nothing short of incredible.

“He’s learning, adapting and growing stronger with each passing day. In fact, he’s even planning to return to school in the coming weeks, a goal he set early on and is now on track to achieve.”