This photo provided by the US Geological Survey shows lava flows in the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano. Photo / AP

This photo provided by the US Geological Survey shows lava flows in the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano. Photo / AP

Hawaii’s Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava “waves” but no Big Island communities are in danger.

Kilauea began erupting yesterday inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said — less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbour Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit caldera, the agency said.

Kilauea last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021, and for about two weeks starting last November, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.

The observatory yesterday raised Kilauea’s alert level, but this morning lowered it from warning to watch “because the initial high effusion rates are declining, and no infrastructure is threatened”.

Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves across the road in Leilani Estates, Hawaii in 2020. Photo / AP

Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.

The eruption is expected to remain in the summit, the observatory said today.

That’s reassuring to Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re feeling pretty good about where it’s at right now,” he said.

The Big Island is familiar with the dangers of living with active volcanoes.

Mauna Loa lava got within 2.7km of a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the island when the volcano erupted in November. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.

Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time last month.

The volcanoes can be seen at the same time from multiple spots in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park near Kilauea’s caldera. During the twin eruption, visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park were able to see lava from both events at the same time.

There is generally a three-month “cooling off” period before scientists consider an eruption to be complete.

Scientists planned to continue studying the relationship between the two volcanoes, but so far Mauna Loa remains quiet.

On Friday night, lava from Kilauea shot as high as 50m into the air - roughly as high as the width of a football field - but most so-called “lava fountains” were smaller, at 10m high. By comparison, lava fountains from Mauna Loa’s eruption two months ago topped 60m in height.

As of last night, new lava about 10m deep had been added to the crater floor, the observatory said.

The fountain heights were dramatically lower today, said Jody Anastasio, a spokesperson for the park.

“People who were lucky enough to see it yesterday afternoon into the evening got to see large fountains,” she said. “During the day it might be hard to see the active lava, but it’s a good idea to bring binoculars. At night there will be a glow and all of our viewing areas are good for seeing the glow and the lava.”

For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa’s eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honour Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu”.

Kealoha Pisciotta, a cultural practitioner who lives on the slopes of Kilauea, encouraged Hawaiians in Hawaii and beyond to acknowledge akua — or gods and goddesses such as Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire.

“Wherever you are, take time out today to reflect upon them and thank them for bringing new life and new land,” she said. - AP