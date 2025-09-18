Advertisement
Jimmy Kimmel suspension: Trump administration wields its full toolbox to bring media to heel

Jim Rutenberg
New York Times·
6 mins to read

ABC’s decision to silence the comedian Jimmy Kimmel under pressure from the Trump administration comes after multimillion-dollar legal settlements from several television networks. Photo / Mark Abramson, The New York Times

ABC’s decision to “indefinitely” suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show illuminates the administration’s efficacy so far.

President Donald Trump received thunderous applause during his second inaugural address in January when he vowed to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America”.

It was in keeping with

