Witnesses say two gunshots were heard, and the former Japanese PM was rushed to hospital. Video / AP / @eeWYTNa1QxcCudM / Daily Mail

Chinese nationalists on social media are celebrating the death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated yesterday while speaking to a crowd at a campaign event, some hailing his killer a "hero".

Abe, 67, was shot twice at close range while giving a campaign speech in support of a candidate in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in the city of Nara around 11.30am local time.

Abe was rushed to hospital, bleeding to death from two wounds on the right side of his neck, but couldn't be revived and was declared dead at 5.03pm, a doctor told a press conference.

The suspected gunman has been identified as a 41-year-old Nara resident, Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested on the spot. The suspect told police that he believed Abe was linked to a "specific organisation" that he held a grudge against. Police would not reveal the name of the organisation.

Tetsuya Yamagami is detained after the shooting in Nara, western Japan. Photo / AP

Current and former world leaders – including prime ministers, presidents and the Queen – have expressed shock and sadness over the assassination of Abe.

But his death has elicited very different responses among the public in China and South Korea, underscoring Abe's controversial legacy and lingering historical disputes between the neighbours.

Chinese nationalists rejoiced on social media, calling to "let the celebrations begin" and "open Champagne". In South Korea, few people offered their sympathy for Abe, according to Vice.

Abe angered the Chinese government and especially the more nationalist segment of the ruling party both while he was in office and after he stepped down, especially for pushing Japan to increase military spending and revise the pacifist article in its constitution. In 2013, his visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo drew a quick rebuke from China for paying respects at a site that memorialises the war dead, including World War II war criminals.

Then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe follows a Shinto priest to pay respect for the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo in 2013. Photo / AP

A social media account of China Central Television was filled with comments in support of the attack that killed Abe. One Weibo post said it would be fitting if Abe atoned with his life for Japan's invasion of China before World War II just a day after the 85th anniversary of the start of hostilities in 1937, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese artist and activist Badiucao tweeted on Friday some were celebrating Abe's death. "Chinese nationalists on Weibo have began to celebrate that Japan's ex-PM Abe is shot during campaign today. They call the attacker 'hero' and send death wish to Abe," Badiucao tweeted.

The artist cited other posts from Weibo saying: "I am waiting for Abe's death" … who is the attacker? I want to donate money" and "I have to say, it's great news". The artist posted a photo of a WeChat conversation with a picture of the suspected shooter being apprehended.

"Thank you anti-Japan hero [the attacker]," one message read.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shortly before he was shot in Nara, western Japan. Photo / AP

In reporting Abe's death, China's state-run Global Times noted "he had falsely claimed that 'a Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency'" in December last year, when he had already left the post of prime minister.

The publication described that as "a serious violation and provocation against the one-China principle, not to mention his frequent visits and tributes to the Yasukuni Shrine".

"Those wrong words and deeds after Abe stepped down almost completely overturned the achievements he once made in underpinning China-Japan ties," the article continued.

The Foreign Ministry took a more sympathetic approach in line with the rest of the world on Friday. China was "shocked" by the attack, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a Beijing press briefing just before news that Abe had died.

"This unexpected incident should not be linked with China-Japan relations," Zhao added. When asked about some nationalist voices in China celebrating the shooting, Zhao declined to "comment on the remarks of net users", Bloomberg reported.

The Chinese embassy in Tokyo offered its condolences to Abe's family, saying in a statement he made contributions to the development of relations during his tenure as prime minister.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press in Beijing. Photo / AP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid tribute to his predecessor in a news conference after Abe was declared dead, calling him "very warm and kind".

"It is truly regrettable. I am lost for words. I offer my sincere condolences and prayers that his soul may rest in peace," Kishida said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "absolutely devastated" to see the news about Abe.

"Shinzo Abe was one of the first world leaders I met when I became Prime Minister. He was always focused and thoughtful, but also generous. I remember after our first bilateral meeting as we were waiting for an official photo he leaned over to tell me he was sorry that my cat had passed away.

"In the meetings we had over the years, I saw a statesman, someone who helped usher through complex negotiations like the CPTPP, but also someone who was thoughtful and kind. The longest serving Prime Minister of Japan, whose loss will be deeply felt by so many- our thoughts and aroha are with you all."

And Sir John Key said: "It is with great sadness that I learned of former PM Abe's death. Over his time as PM I worked closely with PM Abe on a variety of issues including TPP. I always found him to be engaging thoughtful and a good friend of NZ."

Key was PM when Abe became PM of Japan in 2012.

Former PM Helen Clark said Abe was a "towering figure" in Japanese politics.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said in a statement: "It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.

"Shinzo Abe was Japan's longest serving Prime Minister and his presence and influence was critically important to Japan's leadership on the international stage, particularly on issues such as the CPTPPA and the indo-pacific concept. He established very meaningful and warm relationships with many nations and in doing so gave Japan a heightened presence and importance.

"Our sincere condolences go to his wife Akie, his family, and indeed the entire Japanese nation."

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also offered his thoughts to Abe's family and the people of Japan.

"Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," he tweeted.