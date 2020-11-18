Ivanka Trump was a privileged 'brat' at high school, says childhood friend

President Donald Trump watches as daughter Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event. Photo / AP

Ivanka Trump was a "brat" at her Manhattan high school, one of her closest teenage friends has claimed.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist, paints an unflattering picture of Donald Trump's oldest daughter in an article in Vanity Fair.

They both attended Chapin, an all-girls private school on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Ohrstrom, who voted for Joe Biden, was a maid of honour at Ivanka Trump's wedding to Jared Kushner in 2009, but the pair have grown apart.

She recalled getting a late invitation to Ivanka's 13th birthday party and being ferried with other guests by limo to Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. She also remembers swinging by the tycoon's office to borrow his credit card so Ivanka could go shopping.

Ivanka's alleged sense of privilege continued into her 20s.

When told she should read Empire Falls, Richard Russo's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in a working-class town in Maine, she asked why her friend thought she might be interested in a book about poor people, Ohrstrom claimed.

Ivanka Trump could also display great charm.

"She was polite, refined, and fun to be around," Ohrstrom added.

Strangers would marvel at how different Ivanka was from her parents.

"There was a moment at the end of college or just after when it seemed like this more understated life of wealth and privilege might appeal to Ivanka - like she might actually veer off the track her dad had laid for her," the journalist said.

Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally before the election this month. Photo / AP

Ohrstrom was scathing about a tweet by Ivanka Trump in the wake of the election calling for "every legally cast vote" to be counted.

Ohrstrom claimed she was "still clearly hoping that she can be enriched and adored by the public she exploits even as she's embraced on the slopes of Aspen".

She concluded: "I expect Ivanka will find a soft landing in Palm Beach instead, where casual white supremacy is de rigueur and most misdeeds are forgiven if you have enough money."