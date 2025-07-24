Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It removes a major point of friction between Canberra and Washington

AFP
2 mins to read

Almost 5% of all the beef eaten in America is Australian, and that largely goes into burgers. Photo / Fresh Media

Almost 5% of all the beef eaten in America is Australian, and that largely goes into burgers. Photo / Fresh Media

Australia said today that it would lift trade barriers on beef from the United States, removing a major point of friction between Canberra and the Trump Administration.

US President Donald Trump singled out Australia as he unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs in April, accusing the close ally of banning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save