Australia said today that it would lift trade barriers on beef from the United States, removing a major point of friction between Canberra and the Trump Administration.

US President Donald Trump singled out Australia as he unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs in April, accusing the close ally of banning American meat while cashing in on exports to the US.

Australia’s stringent biosecurity rules block imports of cattle slaughtered in the US but born in Canada or Mexico.

Threatened with 10% tariffs on beef shipped to the US, one of its largest red meat markets, Australia has now dropped these barriers.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the US had adopted new quality controls that soothed Australia’s worries.